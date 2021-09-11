NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers in Bellevue put on a performance as part of its 9/11 ceremony on Saturday.
It was a dual event, focusing on both memorializing and education.
The event organizer said he wants to send a message of unity.
“Post 9/11 in 2001, times were purposeful and family. Today we have a divided community and people are angry at each other. We need to remember we are all Americans,” said Charlie Tygard.
News4’s Brittany Weiner was an emcee at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.