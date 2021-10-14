Dakota Bingham

Dakota Bingham was last seen late Sunday night in East Nashville.

 Photo submitted

Metro Police's aviation unit is searching the Cumberland River for a man reported missing earlier this week.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management have continued to search the Cumberland River on Thursday for a man last seen late Sunday night.

Police received video footage from a business near the river that showed a man, believed to be 28-year-old Dakota Bingham, struggling to stay afloat around midnight Monday.

Bingham had last been seen with friends leaving Noble’s Kitchen and Beer Hall a bar on Main Street, around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday. He told friends he would be riding a scooter home to his apartment on McGavock Street off West End.

Police said Bingham was seen on surveillance video near Fifth and Main where he briefly got onto a scooter before leaving on foot. He was next seen at the TA Truck Stop, 111 N. First St., around midnight, which is near the same area and time where his phone was last detected.

Alexis Johnisee, a friend who was with Bingham on Sunday night and reported him missing on Monday afternoon after he had not been seen, said she found Bingham’s wallet near the Marathon dock.

“All of his cares are still in there, and cash is still there,” Johnisee said Wednesday night.

Metro Police have not released the surveillance video showing the man in the water.

 

