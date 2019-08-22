MADISON, TN (WSMV) - The victim of a deadly crash on Lickton Pike has been identified.
According to a release, the victim was identified as 21-year-old Austin Hogan of Cottontown, Tennessee.
Police say Hogan was driving his 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. Hogan then drove down an embankment into trees at 10:30 p.m. He died at the scene and was partially ejected from his truck. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Before the crash, a witness told police they saw Hogan driving at a high rate of speed through the nearby intersection of Lickton Pike and Union Hill Road.
There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol.
