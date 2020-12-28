Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to remain on remote learning until Jan. 22

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will be learning remotely until at least January 22.
The decision comes after an increase in COVID cases.
"On average, there have been around 300 more students per grade level impacted by COVID-19 cases in the district’s upper grades than lower grades," Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said in a statement on Monday.
School officials are hopeful that students can return to in-person learning on January 25.
"However, the district has a contingency plan for a prioritized return for pre-k through sixth-grade traditional students it will be prepared to share later if the conditions do not improve for a full return," Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said in a statement on Monday.
School officials said they "would prioritize an in-person return for younger students" due to the following reasons:
- greater difficulty distance learning poses for our youngest students
- the lower transmission rates among this age group
- the greater childcare burden placed on families with younger children
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System will continue to offer "USDA-approved, no-cost meals through the end of the academic year in May." Those meals will be available Monday from 1-2 p.m., and weekend meals will be available on Friday from 1-2 p.m.
