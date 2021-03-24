NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homeland Security agents arrested a Clarksville man last week and were charged for possession of child pornography.
27-year-old Austin Kidd had applied to be a substitute teacher before he was arrested on March 17th in his home and is being held in custody until he will face trial.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said they received an investigative referral related to Kidd's internet activity form from April 2019. HSI agents identified an alias Facebook account by the name "ShadowPhoenix24" through IP addresses associated linked to Kidd's home address.
The HSI said the investigation also revealed Kidd used an IP address linked to a San Antonio, Texas home that was "used to access online child sexual abuse and exploitation material."
HSI added that the IP addresses associated with Kidd's Clarksville home used a service called The Onion Router network, which an IP address masking service commonly used to hide a person's online identity and activity.
The investigation resulted in agents obtaining a federal search warrant where Kidd's Clarksville home, phone, and other media devices were searched and seized, HSI said.
HSI said, "To date, approximately 260 suspected images and videos depicting child sexual abuse have been identified on the devices."
