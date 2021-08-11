NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Companies like Peloton, Sephora and Best Buy all sell very different products, but the way you can pay for them is similar.
It's called "buy now, pay later.” Think of it like layaway, only instead of putting down a payment for a later purchase, you get the products right away.
International financial crime expert Dr. J. Michael Skiba says the feature has been around for the past few years but has recently garnered popularity among consumers.
Dr. Skiba, also known as ‘Dr. Fraud,’ attributes the increase in buy now, pay later platform use to the pandemic, the popularity of touchless payments and demographics.
“For devices we went from 15 billion in 2018 to about 50 billion last year, so the way that people are actually making payments, those platforms themselves have just absolutely grown,” Dr. Skiba said.
Buy now, pay later is expected to grow e-commerce by 4.5 percent by 2024.
Dr. Skiba says the platforms’ no or low interest, spread out payments appeal to consumers. And even people with bad credit can usually be approved.
“We are a fast-food generation,” he said. “We want things now and to not put them off."
The platforms offer a great way to pay for something that may be easier to tackle in smaller installments, rather than one lump sum.
But Dr. Fraud says before you buy, keep an eye on the platform’s security.
“Just make sure however you are using this type of platform you keep it secured, keep your information secured, follow the standard identity theft protocols that you do with your other credit card,” he said.
Dr. Fraud says these are the buy now, pay later companies he considers best overall.
He says Affirm is the most user-friendly, PayPal in 4 breaks down your purchase into four easy payments, and Klarna actually gives you a temporary credit card number that you can use just once to make a big purchase and then pay it off over time.
