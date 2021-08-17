NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The BNA International Airport announced the sudden passing of one of its beloved K-9's on Twitter early Tuesday evening.
According to BNA, 7-year-old Belgian Malinois names "Blues" suddenly passed away due to a "brief illness."
Blues was a part of the BNS security team for 6 years and worked alongside his handler, Officer Ray Pyron.
🐾 TRIBUTE: We’re saddened to share that #BNAPolice K-9 Blues passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 7 years old. Blues, a Belgian Malinois, was part of our team for six years and served alongside Officer Ray Pyron. pic.twitter.com/TrsW7Vux54— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 17, 2021
