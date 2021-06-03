girl in kitchen cooking
Thomas Grass

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for a unique camp to send your child to this summer, Black Diamond Culinary in Cool Springs might have the perfect option for you.

From June 21 to 25, Black Diamond will hold a kids summer cooking camp, where your young chef can learn culinary skills that will last a lifetime. 

The camp is for kids ages 12 and up and will provide a fun and immersive cooking experience.

So if you want your child to pick up some skills in the kitchen — and who knows, maybe make dinner every once in a while — Black Diamond Culinary is ready to teach them.

For more information on Black Diamond's kids summer cooking camp click here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.