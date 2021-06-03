FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for a unique camp to send your child to this summer, Black Diamond Culinary in Cool Springs might have the perfect option for you.
From June 21 to 25, Black Diamond will hold a kids summer cooking camp, where your young chef can learn culinary skills that will last a lifetime.
Have you thought about what your little one is going to do this summer? Do they love to cook, OR want to cook? If so, sign them up for our Kids Cooking Camp the last week of June, & July!Check out our website for details!#cookingcamp #cookingcampforkids #minichefs #summercamp pic.twitter.com/x9PGD0fCBC— Black Diamond Culinary (@BDCExperience) May 27, 2021
The camp is for kids ages 12 and up and will provide a fun and immersive cooking experience.
So if you want your child to pick up some skills in the kitchen — and who knows, maybe make dinner every once in a while — Black Diamond Culinary is ready to teach them.
For more information on Black Diamond's kids summer cooking camp click here.
