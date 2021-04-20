NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After passing the house Monday, a bill that requires mothers to bury or cremate an aborted child is heading to the Tennessee State Senate.
The bill passed in the House Monday night, 69-22. If it’s signed into law, mothers must pay for a burial or cremation of their child at their own expense.
Lawmakers opposed to the bill say it doesn’t allow women to make the best choice for themselves.
“As the only woman in the legislature of child-bearing age, so this law only impacts me in the House because no one else can have children right now including women who are a little bit more seasoned,” says Representative London Lamar (D-Memphis).
Currently, 10 other states have similar laws in place. Supporters of the bill say the legislation does not limit or restrict an abortion; it only guarantees an acceptable level of respect for an aborted child.
“This legislation does not limit or restrict an abortion, or access to an abortion, it only expects to guarantee an acceptable level of respect for an aborted child,” says Senator Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma). “A violation of this law would be a Class A misdemeanor.”
