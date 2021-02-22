NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a week off because of the snow, our Big Joe on the Go is back for his Motivation Monday.
What better way to get into the swing of things than throwing some punches at Grind House Boxing in Murfreesboro?
The owner of the gym, Charlotte Price, says her love for boxing has been her passion since she was 7-years-old. She remembers watching Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman and dreamt that girls could one day box as well.
She is an MTSU graduate and is living out her dream by helping people accomplish their fitness goals through boxing.
Big Joe was live there today and spoke with her about the gym and the future its customers.
