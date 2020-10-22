NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you've been to Hillsboro Village near Belmont University, you'll know that the area can be pretty busy most of the time.
Now, with the school set to host the final presidential debate just blocks away, the area should be busier than usual with so many people in town and curious sightseers.
One of the businesses getting a debate boost is one of our favorites, a local pancake house you might have heard of called Pancake Pantry.
That's where our Big Joe is this morning, talking to employees about the expected boost in business the debate is bringing to the area.
It's a much-needed increase in traffic for many of these businesses as they navigate the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.