NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As part of the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, $500,000 was awarded in Tennessee to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.
“The Biden Administration remains committed to ensuring our country’s most vulnerable communities get the resources they need and can access the quality health care they deserve,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Health Center Program look-alikes are key players in the Administration’s efforts to address health inequities and support those disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”
The awards will be focused on supporting communities that rely heavily on health care services and often disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Use of the funds will help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, strengthen vaccination efforts, and enhance health care services and infrastructure in Tennessee and across the country.
“HRSA remains committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. “These awards provide much-needed support to address ever-evolving COVID-19 circumstances and community needs. They build on existing efforts – across the federal government and the nation – to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and treatment.”
For a full list of FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Funding for Health Center Program award recipients, click here.
