BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Bedford County teacher was arrested and charged with statutory rape.
The Bedford County Jail tells News4 Emily Perakes was charged with statutory rape. She has posted bond and has since been released.
News4 has reached out to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not heard back.
This is a developing story. Stay with News for updates.
