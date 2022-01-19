NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police charged a 62-year-old man Monday after he started a fire in a hospital.
An arrest affidavit stated that Michael Figard, 62, started a fire in his own hospital room.
Figard was reportedly being treated for medical issues while in the hospital. The official affidavit said when staff they entered his room, they had found that Figard had started a fire and was holding a cigarette lighter to light a hospital gown on fire.
Hospital staff worked quickly to put out the fire, leaving the only damage done to be a nearby table inside Figard’s room. Staff also took the lighter.
Figard told officers that he intentionally started the fire due to being upset with the tightness of his hospital gown.
According to the affidavit, hospital staff said that since Figard was hooked up to a compressed oxygen system inside the hospital, a resulting fire could have caused a significant explosion inside the hospital.
This was not the first time Figard has gotten in trouble with police. According to court records, he has been charged with various crimes such as public intoxication, trespassing, and more since 2014.
Officers charged Figard with aggravated arson and he is now awaiting trial.
