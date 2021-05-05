NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 24-hour event raising money for Middle Tennessee non-profits starts tonight.
The annual 'Big Payback' event will be completely online this year and starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It runs for 24 hours before ending Thursday night.
The event has happened every May for the last seven years.
Donations made will go to more than 900 local non-profit organizations.
To find out more about how you can contribute or for a list of participating non-profits click here.
