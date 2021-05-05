NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 24-hour event raising money for Middle Tennessee non-profits starts tonight. 

The annual 'Big Payback' event will be completely online this year and starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. It runs for 24 hours before ending Thursday night. 

The Big Payback

The event has happened every May for the last seven years. 

Donations made will go to more than 900 local non-profit organizations. 

To find out more about how you can contribute or for a list of participating non-profits click here. 

 
 

