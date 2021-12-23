NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Still trying to figure out what to make in the morning for Christmas that is quick and delicious?
Take a recipe straight from the Nance family cook book and try these four ingredient waffles.
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Bisquick
- 1/3 Club Soda
- 1/2 Cooking Oil
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Mix together the Bisquick, club soda, cooking oil an egg in a bowl.
- Once smooth, allow the mix to sit for five minutes to settle.
- Pour mixture into waffle iron and cook for two minutes
- Pull from waffle iron, serve hot with your favorite waffle toppings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.