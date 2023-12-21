Widow pleas for answers one year since I-24 Christmas Day murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Christmas holiday won’t be the same for Stephanie Spaunhorst and her family.

On Christmas Day last year, her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed in his pickup on Interstate 24 in what Metro Nashville Police believe was an act of road rage.

Stephanie Spaunhorst has been fighting for justice ever since.

“There are moments I am hanging on by a thread, but I know that at the end of the day I’ve got to keep talking because he doesn’t have a voice anymore,” Stephanie said. “No matter how hard it is, I know he would do the same for me.”

Metro Police said, unfortunately, they do not have new leads in the case, and the reward for information leading to an arrest is $21,000.

Investigators said the 37-year-old father was shot on I-24 between James Robertson Parkway and Shelby Avenue. The suspected vehicle where the gunshots came from is believed to be a black Kia Optima with chrome trim, according to police.

Chris and Stephanie Spaunhorst were raising five children together. Though Christmas won’t ever be the same for their family, Stephanie says she’ll try to make it as normal as possible for her children.

“Seeing Christmas stuff and things the kids do that he’s supposed to be apart of, baseball signups are coming up and that was his thing,” Stephanie said. “How can we be happy on the worst day of our life? You know, that will forever be changed.”

Stephanie is hoping someone who may have seen something in the area of Chris’ death could be returning to Nashville for the holiday, and might remember important information after seeing Chris’ story.

“That’s my biggest thing, I don’t want them to take anybody else’s life,” Stephanie said.

If you have any information about the killing of Chris Spaunhorst call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You could be eligible for the $21,000 reward.

