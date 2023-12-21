No charges filed after dog shot, killed at Percy Warner Park

Months after the dog was shot, prosecutors announced the shooter would not be charged.
Memorial outside of Percy Warner Park for dog who was shot and killed there.
Memorial outside of Percy Warner Park for dog who was shot and killed there.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Months after a dog was shot and killed at Percy Warner Park, a spokesman for Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has announced no charges will be filed against the shooter.

The announcement comes months after prosecutors said they were still reviewing the case to determine if there was any wrongdoing when a man killed the German Shepherd while it was off its leash in Percy Warner Park. The review came after backlash when prosecutors originally announced the shooter would not be charged.

Witnesses advocated for the dog, saying the dog was friendly and meant no harm. The man said the dog made him fear for his life and state law allows anyone with a permit to have a gun in a park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Growing memorial honors dog shot, killed at Percy Warner Park

That supersedes a Metro Parks rule banning weapons in all public spaces.

A memorial was set up at the park in honor of Duke, the dog who was shot. Flowers, notes and dog toys were laid out in the grass at the park, and sticks were carefully placed to spell out “Duke.” A painting placed at the memorial reads, “Of all the sights I love in this world, near the top of the list is this one: Dogs without leashes.”

State laws require dogs to be on leash unless for hunting or herding purposes.

