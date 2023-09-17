Growing memorial honors dog shot, killed at Percy Warner Park
The dog was shot and killed by a man who told police he feared for his life, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A memorial has been set up at Percy Warner Park in honor of a dog who was shot and killed there last week.
A man shot and killed the German shepherd while at the park last Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The man told police he feared for his life.
Now, a memorial for the dog is growing.
Flowers, notes and dog toys are laid out in the grass at the park, and sticks are carefully placed to spell out “Duke.” A painting placed at the memorial reads, “Of all the sights I love in this world, near the top of the list is this one: Dogs without leashes.”
Percy Warner Park requires pets to be on a leash, and, according to state law, dogs in Tennessee are not allowed off-leash unless for hunting or herding purposes.
The man is not currently facing any charges for the incident, according to police.
