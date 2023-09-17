Growing memorial honors dog shot, killed at Percy Warner Park

The dog was shot and killed by a man who told police he feared for his life, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The man who shot the dog is not facing charges, according to police.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A memorial has been set up at Percy Warner Park in honor of a dog who was shot and killed there last week.

A man shot and killed the German shepherd while at the park last Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The man told police he feared for his life.

Now, a memorial for the dog is growing.

Flowers, notes and dog toys are laid out in the grass at the park, and sticks are carefully placed to spell out “Duke.” A painting placed at the memorial reads, “Of all the sights I love in this world, near the top of the list is this one: Dogs without leashes.”

Percy Warner Park requires pets to be on a leash, and, according to state law, dogs in Tennessee are not allowed off-leash unless for hunting or herding purposes.

The man is not currently facing any charges for the incident, according to police.

Sticks are carefully placed to spell out "Duke."
Sticks are carefully placed to spell out "Duke."(WSMV)
A painting with a statement about dogs and leashes.
A painting with a statement about dogs and leashes.(WSMV)

