Dog shot, killed in Madison apartment complex by convicted felon with stolen gun, police say

The woman believes a man killed her dog for no reason.
During their investigation, police discovered the dog was shot by a felon with a stolen gun, according to an arrest report.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted felon is behind bars once again after using a stolen gun to shoot and kill his neighbor’s dog.

What began as an argument between neighbors in an apartment complex quickly escalated when one woman said a man pulled out a gun and took away her best friend.

A horrifying end to a night dog owner Markisha Beasley said all started with a noise complaint.

“Me and my girlfriend were just sitting in the room, and the people upstairs just started stumping real hard in the ground,” Beasley said. “So I took a broom, and I hit back to let them know they were loud,” Beasley said.

Beasley said the upstairs noise persisted and increased, so she knocked on her neighbor’s door.

“She swung the door open, and immediately started cussing me out and telling me to get used to it,” Beasley said.

That’s when Beasley said an argument broke out, and an armed man exited the apartment.

“My dad stepped in the middle and said you need to go back downstairs, just go back downstairs,” Beasley said.

Seconds later, gunshots were fired.

“I thought it was my dad at first,” Beasley said. “But my dad opened the door, and the dog was lying down here on the ground.”

Beasley said she didn’t realize her dog Ace had followed her up the stairs.

“The man said the dog had bitten his thumb off, but he was scared like you can raise your hand up, and he would flinch,” Beasley said.

Police discovered the gun used to shoot and kill the dog was stolen, and the man was a convicted felon. Police arrested him following the incident.

Beasley said knowing her dog’s alleged killer is behind bars brings her no sense of peace.

“My dog is still not here, so it’s not going to make a difference to me,” Beasley said.

