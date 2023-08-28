Homicide investigation underway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after police say a man was shot and killed in the Napier community Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of Lewis Steet and Winfrey Street at about 11:30 a.m. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment but did not survive, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

