Sponsored NASCAR Ford helps raise money for Covenant School shooting victims at Bristol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday night, a racecar at a NASCAR Cup Series Race in Tennessee helped support Covenant School families.

Public Square, an online marketplace, partnered with GiveSendGo.com to raise funds for the families harmed by the Covenant School shooting on March 27. The companies are working together to raise $50,000 for the victim’s families and to support the community.

Public Square sponsored one of Rick Ware Racing’s cars, number 15. The car featured a wrap with the campaign name: Pray For Covenant, GiveSendGo.com/Covenant.

“We are always saddened to hear of tragic events like the shooting in Nashville, but we are thankful we are able to provide a platform for our people to share hope in devastating circumstances. Our prayers are with each family impacted and the community surrounding this school,” said Jacob Wells and Heather Wilson, co-founders of GiveSendGo.com.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.