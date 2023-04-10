Sponsored NASCAR Ford helps raise money for Covenant School shooting victims at Bristol

So far the companies have raised about half of their fund’s goal.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday night, a racecar at a NASCAR Cup Series Race in Tennessee helped support Covenant School families.

Public Square, an online marketplace, partnered with GiveSendGo.com to raise funds for the families harmed by the Covenant School shooting on March 27. The companies are working together to raise $50,000 for the victim’s families and to support the community.

Public Square sponsored one of Rick Ware Racing’s cars, number 15. The car featured a wrap with the campaign name: Pray For Covenant, GiveSendGo.com/Covenant.

“We are always saddened to hear of tragic events like the shooting in Nashville, but we are thankful we are able to provide a platform for our people to share hope in devastating circumstances. Our prayers are with each family impacted and the community surrounding this school,” said Jacob Wells and Heather Wilson, co-founders of GiveSendGo.com.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body recovered from Cumberland River, officials say

Latest News

Metro Council to vote on Justin Jones' seat
Metro Council prepare to vote on Jones’s House seat
Metro Council to vote on Justin Jones' seat
Metro Council to vote on Justin Jones' seat
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Man shot, killed outside apartment
Man shot, killed outside apartment