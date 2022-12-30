More than 40 homeless residents at Brookmeade Park relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 40 people who previously lived at Brookmeade Park are now in housing, according to the Metro Homeless Impact Division.

About 42 had already been relocated to temporary or permanent housing in the month of December. But on Thursday afternoon, Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID) told WSMV 4 the remaining 3 to 5 people still living there were relocated that day.

The department said it identified 45 regular residents at Brookmeade Park.

The city has been trying to get folks living at the park housed and return the park to the community.

MHID credits the $50 million funding provided by Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council as a major jumpstart to getting the homeless community at the park housed.

The department said it launched a trauma-informed and client-centered effort in December after coordination and collaboration with community partners.

“It’s really really a blessing. It’s a blessing,” said Michelle Bellard, who used to live in Brookmeade Park and was one of the first to be relocated to housing in December.

WSMV 4 talked to Bellard in her new living space. She said she lived at Brookmeade Park for about 10 years.

“The real version of it is the weather was bad, and we were a family,” Bellard said. “Everybody out there lived like a family.”

Bellard, who says she’s an artist, is at a hotel space. It’s one of the secured places MHID got for those who used to live at the park.

With people out of the park, there’s now caution tape around tents and things left behind that will go to the garbage and be cleared out.

“If they want their stuff in storage, like I said, we can provide that,” said Joseph Parker with MHID,

“It was scary for me myself because I had been out in the woods for so long, and I hadn’t had any heat or bedding or anything. Sleeping bags and tents,” Bellard said. “We don’t have to have headlamps on our head’s anymore.”

And for those who have pushed for clean-up of the park and housing the homeless there, recent activity is welcome news.

“From the very beginning, we always said this was a two-part mission,” said Rebecca Lowe with Reclaim Brookmeade Park. “We of course wanted to have the park back for all of the community to be able to safely use, but we also wanted those who have been calling this place home for many years to be taken care of and transitioned into suitable transition housing.”

Lowe said as a group, they did everything they could to help those unhoused at the park transition to their new homes.

“Reclaim Brookmeade Park, with the community, put together these incredible care packages so that they wouldn’t go into a stark room,” Lowe said. “They went into a room that had colorful blankets, towels and toiletries and essentials you need to keep housed.”

The next step will be full cleanup of the park led By Metro Parks Department. MHID said Metro Parks has started light remediation of the park area.

“Community is concerned about people returning to the park, and our understanding is that’s just not going to happen,” Lowe said. “That’s not going to be an option.”

As for Bellard, she’s grateful for the help.

“Right now, I’m thankful for God in my life and thankful for the people that are here helping us because they’re blessings,” she said.

MHID said a request has been made for a fence at Brookmeade Park to prevent new residents from moving in or previous residents from returning.

The department said now that the final Brookmeade Park resident is housed, they’ll begin relocating the homeless population at the soccer fields.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.