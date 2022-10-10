Dreams come true for musician battling cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – One singer’s dream of releasing an album is coming true.

Several Nashville musicians recently teamed up to help their friend, Cinder ‘Shine’ Ernst, who just found out her cancer is spreading.

Cinder says having cancer makes her want to live life to the fullest because she knows her health could rapidly decline at any time.

“I had to make a decision in 2019, like what would make living more appealing than dying? I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma metastatic to the bone,” Cinder said. She promised herself to spend the rest of her life doing what she loves, which is something she doesn’t regret because she recently found out the cancer is spreading. “I just knew I really wanted to focus on music for these 6 weeks while I was in treatment.”

Cinder’s friends say she has been facing this battle against cancer bravely and with a positive attitude.

“She goes by the artist’s name Cinder Shine and it’s obvious why she goes by that because she just brightens up any room that she’s in,” said Nashville musician John Clinebell.

Clinebell says once he found out Cinder had an album of special songs she wanted to record, he knew he had to help make Cinder’s wish come true.

“We were like, ‘your songs are amazing. Your songs are great and let’s make this happen,’” Clinebell said. “Because we knew the timeline and everything that’s going on with her health situation, we are like time is of the essence right now.”

Within one week, the GoFundMe Clinebell made raised more than $12,000.

“It’s all going towards recording more songs she wants to record and doing it as comfortably as we can make it for her,” Clinebell said.

He and several other friends are spending time in California, where Cinder is recording her song ‘Rise,’ along with several other songs she wrote during her ongoing fight with cancer.

“With this fundraiser, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing right now,” Cinder said.

She wants to spread messages of hope, even after she’s gone.

“I feel like it’s happening for me, too,” she said. “You get through something, and you come out the other side and you’re better for it.”

