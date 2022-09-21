Metro Police provide update in murder-suicide investigation


*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South.

MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead.

Officials were called to the home Wednesday morning after the woman’s physician requested a welfare check. The woman missed an appointment with the doctor, and calls to her had gone unanswered.

On Friday, police identified the victims as 73-year-old Linda Marini and 68-year-old Robert Patchin Jr.

First responders had to force entry through their locked door and found the two dead in separate rooms. A pistol was found next to Patchin. According to the investigation, the Patchin murdered Marini before committing suicide

