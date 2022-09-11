25-year-old mansion destroyed by fire in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews at the scene said the fire spread from the downstairs area through the attic. The flames burst through the roof as well as the right side of the house.

Franklin Fire said a construction crew was inside working on last-minute renovations when a small explosion happened. Fire investigators believe this small explosion could have caused the fire.

“On our arrival, we had flames to the roof,” said Williamson Fire Chief Brian Jones. “There was a construction crew on the scene at the time that was doing some work inside the building.

One man on the construction crew was taken to a nearby hospital.

Williamson Fire/Rescue and the Williamson County Rescue Squad received a call for a structure fire on the afternoon of September 10th. Franklin Fire was called for mutual aid as well due to the size of the fire. The call came from a construction worker inside the home who said... pic.twitter.com/F1A7x4f0D4 — Williamson County Rescue Squad (@WCRescueSquad) September 11, 2022

“There are portions we saved, but between the water damage, the fire damage and the smoke damage, it will probably be a total loss,” Jones said.

While Jones said the loss of the home is unsettling. There are a few things to be grateful for.

“It’s not impacting the residents, that are in this area, because this neighborhood is under construction, the home was not occupied, so we don’t have anybody displaced, they were close to moving in, but it wasn’t quite finished,” Jones said.

The homeowner said he was devastated because they had just finished the last-minute renovations. He said the loss was something they never imagined.

A witness said she was with her sister outside when she heard what sounded like a burglary alarm, then dozens of sirens coming from all directions on West Long Lane, Crowder and Gosey Hill.

“A neighbor stopped by to tell us the mansion was on fire up to the roof and the structure looked like it was gone,” said Amanda Cooper, who witnessed the fire.

The Franklin Fire Department continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

