2 boaters missing, 1 dead after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River


By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers are investigating a fatal boating incident on the Tennessee River in Decatur County on Saturday night.

Witnesses said the accident occurred around 9 p.m. when a Baja boat with three occupants collided with a barge traveling downstream around mile marker 171. The body of a 57-year-old female was recovered from the river. The search continues for two missing boaters, a 20-year-old male and an 18-year-old male.

Authorities said to avoid the area between Martin’s Landing and Saltillo where the search is occurring.

