U.S. National Team defender joins Nashville SC


By Mary Alice Royse and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville SC announced the acquisition of United States Men’s National Team Defender Shaq Moore earlier this week.

Head Coach Gary Smith said Thursday that Moore was acclimated to the group and the club’s road matchup against Eastern Conference foe FC Cincinnati.

Moore said he is excited to join the Nashville SC, the vibrancy of GEODIC Park, the city of Nashville, and the process of getting to Nashville. On Wednesday, Moore visited GEODIS Park for the first time.

