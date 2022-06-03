Security guard dead, suspect critically injured following officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

At a press conference, Metro Nashville Police Public Information Officer Don Aaron said that at 8:26 p.m., a security guard had an altercation with a man that quickly became physical in the parking lot of Frugal MacDoogal at 701 Division St.

Aaron went on to say that the suspect somehow got hold of the security guard’s gun and shot him. Police confirmed that the security guard is now dead.

Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron provides an update on the shooting in downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

The suspect then fled inside the store, where officers soon met him. Officers then entered the store, where the suspect fired at one of the officers. The officers returned fire, critically wounding the suspect.

According to Aaron, the suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

This is a breaking news update, and we will update the story as we learn more.

