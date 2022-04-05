Advertisement

Woman shot after meeting man through dating app dies


Isaiah Burr has been charged with attempted criminal homicide by Metro Police.
Isaiah Burr has been charged with attempted criminal homicide by Metro Police.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman shot in a car that crashed into a Dickerson Road bank has died from her injuries, Metro Police said.

Chanya Sherill, 20, died on Monday from her injuries sustained on March 19.

Police said Sherill had met Isaiah Burr, 20, through a dating app. Sherill crashed her vehicle into the Bank of America on Dickerson Pike and was found lying on the ground outside the driver’s seat.

Burr was arrested on March 23 at his mother’s home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the Metro Police Fugitives Unit and Hopkinsville police. A Crime Stoppers tip assisted detectives in locating Burr.

Police said the attempted criminal homicide warrant against Burr will be upgraded to criminal homicide. He is still being held in the Christian County Jail. He has a court hearing on Wednesday in Hopkinsville. He also has outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky, according to Metro Police.

