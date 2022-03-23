Woman recovers after being shot by man she met on dating app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday.

Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD Fugitives Unit and Hopkinsville police. A Crime Stoppers tip assisted detectives in location Burr at his mother’s home.

Isaiah Burr has been charged with attempted criminal homicide by Metro Police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Burr shot Chanya Sherill, 20, on Saturday night, leaving her critically wounded after her car crashed into a Dickerson Road bank.

According to police, Sherill was injured in a shooting on Saturday night on Dickerson Pike. Police said she crashed her car into the Bank of America and was found lying on the ground outside the driver’s seat.

Police believe Burr used a dating app profile to contact women as part of a robbery scheme. In addition to the attempted criminal homicide charge in Nashville, police said he has outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky.

“Anyone who wants to ask for personal information... Anyone who asks for money or any financial assistance... Anybody who’s very eager or maybe too eager, or all-in, early on,” Vanderbilt Professor Gabrielle Chapman listed red flags dating app users should look out for. “It’s really about trusting your instincts.”

Dating app BLK, which MNPD says is the Black singles app on which Burr and Sheri met, posts its own safety tips about meeting in person:

• Don’t Be In A Rush Take your time and get to know the other person before agreeing to meet or chat off BLK. Don’t be afraid to ask questions to screen for any red flags or personal dealbreakers. A phone or video call can be a useful screening tool before meeting. • Meet in Public and Stay in Public Meet for the first few times in a populated, public place — never at your home, your date’s home, or any other private location. If your date pressures you to go to a private location, end the date. • Tell Friends and Family About Your Plans Tell a friend or family member of your plans, including when and where you’re going. Have your cell phone charged and with you at all times. • Be in Control of Your Transportation We want you to be in control of how you get to and from your date so that you can leave whenever you want. If you’re driving yourself, it’s a good idea to have a backup plan such as a ride-share app or a friend to pick you up. • Know Your Limits Be aware of the effects of drugs or alcohol on you specifically — they can impair your judgment and your alertness. If your date tries to pressure you to use drugs or drink more than you’re comfortable with, hold your ground and end the date. • Don’t Leave Drinks or Personal Items Unattended Know where your drink comes from and know where it is at all times — only accept drinks poured or served directly from the bartender or server. Many substances that are slipped into drinks to facilitate sexual assault are odorless, colorless, and tasteless. Also, keep your phone, purse, wallet, and anything containing personal information on you at all times. • If You Feel Uncomfortable, Leave It’s okay to end the date early if you’re feeling uncomfortable. In fact, it’s encouraged. And if your instincts are telling you something is off or you feel unsafe, ask the bartender or server for help.

