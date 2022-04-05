Wilson Co. school board discusses book bans Monday evening

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County School Board voted to keep two books inside high school libraries available Monday night.

However, the board voted for “Eleanor and Park,” by Rainbow Rowell, to be restricted in middle school libraries, meaning it would require parental consent to check out.

They also voted for “The Bluest Eyes,” by Toni Morrison, to be kept out of middle school libraries are together. According to The District Book Appeal Committee, that book is not currently available at any Wilson County middle school libraries.

D-BAC was formed to facilitate the process by which the district reviews library materials as book ban efforts sweep the country.

Moms of Liberty Wilson County expressed concerns about these two books in particular. “There’s some sexually explicit material in some of the library books that I brought to the attention of the school board,” Moms of Liberty Wilson County Chair Amanda Price said. “This isn’t ‘Of Mice and Men’ or any of the books that have been disputed over the years. It is graphic, extreme, sexual content.”

The board took public comment from parents on Monday’s both sides of the issue. “These are young adults. They’re not children. We’re not talking about elementary school books,” Wilson County parent Erin Moore said. “The books have great context and tell important stories.”

Ultimately, the board voted unanimously in favor of D-BAC’s recommendations to keep the books inside high school libraries and restrict them in middle school libraries.

