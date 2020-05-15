Happy Friday Middle Tennessee!
Warm and sunny day on tap for everyone.
Highs return to the 80's once again today.
Most stay dry and sunny this afternoon but some will catch a quick-hitting, isolated shower or two.
80's stick around both days this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will be nice around the area but a few storms are possible each day during the afternoon, especially on Sunday.
Off and on showers will remain in the forecast next week. No day looks like a total washout but showers will be around at times.
