NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Music City is seeing a spike in murders and other violent crimes. It's undeniable with the recent slew of shootings and deaths within Metro.

62 people have been murdered in Nashville so far this year. Metro police and the Nashville District Attorney's Office are at odds over why the trend is occurring, but what everyone seems to agree on is that something needs to change.

Some Nashville residents told News4 the increase is unquestionable. One resident thinks it is due to "being shut in" during the pandemic. Another said "It becomes more visible now because there's more people out"

Police are blaming the increase on prosecutors.

Nashville Fraternal Order of Police President James Smallwood told News4 officers are arresting criminals only to see them released before the paperwork is even completed.

"Were seeing people run around with guns in their hands and in an environment where 70 percent of gun crimes are dismissed by the district attorney," Smallwood said.

The District Attorney's Office says that's a misleading statistic. When it comes to violent crimes, they say they have a 95 percent conviction rate.

If someone is charged with murder, the smaller gun charges will typically be dismissed.

"If they're willing to take 40 years for murder were probably not going to be all that concerned about a driving on a revoked license and that will show up as a dismiss," Deputy District Attorney Roger Moore said.

Moore believes the problem is too many guns getting into the wrong hands. He said the cause of the problem is in Capitol Hill where he says lawmakers keep making it easier for people to have guns.

Moore added that permitless carry goes into effect next week.

"It will be interesting perhaps a little scary but interesting to see whether there is any cause and effect," Moore said.