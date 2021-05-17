NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Monday, Vanderbilt University was the first Middle Tennessee school to implement a vaccine mandate.
The announcement came Monday morning: Vanderbilt students must be vaccinated to return to campus in the fall.
“I feel like it’s pretty expected by everyone “ Liyn Shen said. She and graduate student Jacob Klink weren’t surprised. “Sort of expected it,” he said.
Currently the University of Tennessee, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technical , Austin Peay State University, and Belmont University recommend, but do not require a vaccine. Lipscomb University has yet to decide. Tennessee State University did not immediately reply to News4’s request.
“I think it's pretty normal,” Klink said. “There's a rigorous kind of vaccine requirement for a number of other vaccines."
Questions, however, remain surrounding students who live abroad. "I feel like it's a good position, but it might be hard for a lot of students who are not currently in the United States,” Shen explained.
Part of Vanderbilt’s announcement read: “Information will be provided for international students who have difficulty accessing vaccines in their home country before they come to campus this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.