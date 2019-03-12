Weeks of heavy rains and flooding has led to tons of trash making its way into creeks, streams and eventually the Cumberland River.
The amount of garbage itself is enough to take folks by surprise. When you get out into the creeks and along the river banks that feed into the Cumberland, it’s actually landfill proportions.
Vic Scoggin is the president and founder of Save the Cumberland. He's floated down the Cumberland River hundreds of times and has seen just how much garbage winds up in the water.
“I've seen, pretty much anything and everything known to man,” Scoggin said. “See refrigerators, still see the tires, see the propane bottles, the oil bottles, plastic bottles and basketballs.”
Scoggin said all the debris he finds in the creeks, streams and Cumberland River is an indicator of the serious littering problem in Middle Tennessee.
“Everything that gets on the ground eventually gets in a ditch or a creek or a river or an ocean,” Scoggin said.
“We’ve had cleanups forever and ever, it doesn't solve the problem. We have to go into preventive mode at this point.”
Scoggin said this is a serious conservation issue.
“It's involving our health. It's not just, beautiful Tennessee, it's seriously about our health and our future,” he said. “We gotta stop it, because these aren't sewer dumps, this is where we're drinking our water.”
He said the debris that ends up in the Cumberland River can wind up hundreds of miles away.
“A lot of creeks and rivers run into that main river, that goes into the Ohio (River), the Ohio goes into the Mississippi (River), the Mississippi empties out (into the Gulf of Mexico), so everything you saw out here today is probably going to end up in the ocean in a week or two, or next month.”
Ask Scoggin how to clean it up? He'll say, start small.
“If everybody just picked up one bottle during the day, whether they're in their boat, car, walking on the trails, we'd take 2 million of these plastic bottles out of our drinking water,” he said.
Scoggin is working to get legislation passed mandating recycling and promoting more biodegradable and organic plastics.
He also wants Gov. Bill Lee to declare a state of emergency and begin serious cleanup efforts before it gets worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.