NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three men were arrested for allegedly firing gunshots that ended up hitting the Metro Police North Precinct.
Police say surveillance video shows 23-year-old Depatrick Groves and 21-year-old Jackailus Groves shooting at a pickup truck near the precinct building Tuesday afternoon. Several officers in the parking lot at the time of the shooting had to take cover.
The two then got into a rented Chevy Tahoe and left the area.
A THP helicopter followed the Tahoe into Rutherford County where state troopers and sheriff's deputies took the men into custody.
Police determined 22-year-old Nickolandrick Buford was the getaway driver. He is charged as an accessory after the fact of aggravated assault and vandalism.
The pickup truck that was shot was found abandoned on 23rd Avenue North. Fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting.
