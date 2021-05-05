NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee lawmaker is making national headlines for his comments about slavery on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“The Three-Fifths Compromise was a direct effort to make sure Southern states never got the population necessary to move slavery to the rest of the country,” state Rep. Justin Lafferty, R-Knoxville.

Lafferty was making the argument during a debate about the systematic racism lesson bill in Tennessee schools.

“They limited the amount of representatives in slave-holding state for the purpose of ending slavery well before Abraham Lincoln,” said Lafferty. “Do we hear that anywhere? I don’t hear that anywhere.”

The Three-Fifths Compromise, which was a federal law that made African Americans not valued as full people, would be included in those lessons.

These comments have not sat well with some fellow lawmakers.

“Conversations around race are always very uncomfortable in the Tennessee legislature. Rep. Lafferty’s statement about how the Three-Fifth Compromise was designed to end slavery was alarming, but the real insult was when the House Republicans clapped for him when he finished his diatribe,” state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, the Black caucus chairman, said in a statement. “What I appreciate about his soliloquy is the fact that he gave us his truth, his rationale as to why he was supporting the amendment to force teachers through law to whitewash historical events. This is exactly what needs to happen in our state. There is a need to have a conversation in truth in order to move our state forward.”

The Associated Press reported the House overwhelmingly approved the legislation on Tuesday, the GOP-controlled Senate chamber refused to accept the House bill hours later. Its fate now remains unclear in the final days of the legislative session.

U.S. House representation is determined by a state’s population. The Three-Fifths Compromise was made during the nation’s Constitutional Convention in 1787 and classified that three-fifths of a state’s slave population could be counted toward its total population when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.