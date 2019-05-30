NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old who was dropped off at a hospital Wednesday night with a gunshot wound has been arrested for having a stolen gun in his bedroom, police said in a news release.
The teen, who is in DCS custody on a trial home visit, was wearing an ankle moment.
Police said he was not cooperative with detectives investigating the shooting. He was released from the hospital after treatment for the gunshot wound to his shoulder.
The Juvenile Crime Task Force received information on Wednesday the teen could be in possession of a gun and learned it was at his grandmother’s home on South Fifth Street.
The grandmother allowed officers to search the residence with the 14-year-old present.
Police found in the closet of the bedroom in which the teen was staying was a 9-millimeter pistol with an extended magazine that contained 24 bullets. There was also a round in the chamber.
Police said the gun was reported stolen on Oct. 29, 2018, from an unlocked vehicle parked on North 18th Street.
The 14-year-old has been charged with unlawful gun possession and theft of the pistol.
