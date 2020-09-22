NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Target is hosting a special trade-in event to take your old car seats, booster seats, convertible seats and harnesses in exchange for a store discount.
Here’s how it works:
From now until Saturday you can trade in a car seat for a 20 percent discount at Target.
First, create a free account on Target.com and enroll in Target Circle online – that’s the key to getting a coupon. Then bring your old car seat to Target and drop it in the designated box, open the Target app on your phone, and scan the code on the box. You’ll see a green checkmark pop up, click that and you get the 20-percent-off coupon for your trade-in.
The coupon isn’t just for car seats either. The discount applies to strollers, highchairs, bouncers and other household items for your child.
Stores will accept expired or damaged car seats and Waste Management will take the seats and recycle them.
For more information on Target’s car seat trade-in program click here.
