SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - In Sumner County many parents are frustrated because some virtual academy students have been denied access to their classrooms from home after opting out of their TCAP testing that the school district is requiring in person.
SCS parent Kenneth Hinson says his daughter couldn’t gain access to her class over Zoom.
“At noon they were going to resume virtual school day,” he said. “They never let her into Zoom class and it’s happened all week.”
Another SCS parent, Josh Graham, says his fourth grader isn't taking the test either, but is able to get into his virtual classroom.
“That drives me crazy,” Graham said. “The central office will make decisions but won’t communicate that decision.”
Graham says hasn't been pleased with how virtual academy students have been treated.
“Sumner County Schools has treated virtual students as sub-standard students,” he said.
Graham added that this fall the Tennessee Department of Education made schools aware they did not have to force in-person testing.
In a statement to News4, Sumner County Schools said:
"The testing schedule is different school by school. Students who do not take the state exams may continue attending class zooms when they resume after state testing is administered."
