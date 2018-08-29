NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage on Tuesday night.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Marcellious Scott was driving west when he struck the concrete curb of the median near Old Hickory Boulevard at 9 p.m.
Investigators are still unsure about what caused 56-year-old Scott to lose control of his Harley-Davidson.
The Smyrna man was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.
Police said there is not any evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the deadly wreck.
