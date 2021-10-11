NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old out of Overton County.
Freeda Carol Porter was last seen in Livingston and may be driving a green Kia Sorento with a Tennessee tag 0G28F3.
Freeda is 5'6" tall, 152 pounds with silver hair and blue eyes.
If you see Freeda or know her whereabouts, call the Overton County Sheriff's Office at 931-403-0095 or TBI at 1-800-824-3463.
