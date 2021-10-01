COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - One person is in custody Friday after three people, including a child, were shot and killed on Friday morning in Columbia.
Maury County Sheriff said three people were shot and killed by Nathanial Pipkin. Officials said one of the victims was an 11-year old and another victim was Pipkin's mother.
The call about the shooting came in just before 6 am. Maury County Sheriff's Office said that the 911 call to when the suspect was in custody was about three hours. Maury County Sheriff said he was found 107 miles away.
The sheriff said a family member escaped when the shooting started and called 911.
This is a developing story, and News4 has a crew at the scene.
