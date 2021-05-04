Severe weather moves through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee woke to severe weather moving through the area Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several Midstate counties, including Davidson, Sumner, Wilson, Robertson, DeKalb, Putnam, Cumberland, White, Lincoln, Trousdale and Macon.

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms expected again today A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for potentially strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and isolated…

Video and radar imaging appeared to show a tornado forming in Gallatin, Tennessee.

A video taken in Gallatin, Tennessee shows a possible tornado forming. Join #4WARNWeather as we continue tracking the Tornado Warnings and severe weather moving through Middle Tennessee. (Video: afguynwh - Youtube) pic.twitter.com/0xvqdhrxIg — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) May 4, 2021

As of 9 a.m. those Tornado Warnings have expired.

One person reportedly died as a result of the severe weather in Tennessee on Tuesday morning.

Weakley County EMA says a 49-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her home in Dresden.

The Nashville Electric Service is working to restore power to thousands of customers in their service area this morning.

NES reports nearly 3,800 without power Tuesday morning NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As severe weather moves into Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Electric Service is reporting nearly 3,800 customers witho…

Follow News4 and 4WARN Weather as we continue to cover the severe weather in Middle Tennessee.