NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is spearheading an effort to save workers from being fired due to President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate.

Blackburn introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act, along with Senators Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Tommy Tuberville (R- Ala.), and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.).

The group puts pressure on President Biden to do everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. That included not implementing a vaccine mandate that could force countless Americans' firings.

Emergency vaccine rule for large employers will be issued 'in the coming days' The Federal Register will publish within days the Labor Department's rule requiring private businesses with 100 or more employees to vaccinate them or test them weekly, fulfilling an announcement President Joe Biden made in September.

“Our essential workers are true heroes,” said Senator Blackburn. “For over 18 months, essential workers showed up to serve and protect their communities. Businesses across the country are desperate for workers and we are in the midst of a supply chain crisis. There are more than 10.4 million open jobs across the country, and now President Biden wants to fire even more workers. Getting vaccinated is a choice that should be made between a patient and their doctor. No one should be forced by Joe Biden to be fired or get jabbed.”

You can read the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act here.