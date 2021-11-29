SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Stewarts Creek Middle School organized more than 100 administrators, faculty, staff, students, and parents who volunteered their time for Feed the Children and collected more than 4,000 items for Thanksgiving meals for a Smyrna organization.
Dr. Letoni Murry, principal at Stewarts Creek Middle, decided to make Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – a day of service to honor the school’s three veterans on staff and to help a local community partner – Feed the Children. More than 100 volunteers – administrators, faculty, staff, students and parents – volunteered their time as a way of saying thank you.
“We wanted to overwhelm them with The Creek,” Murry said.
Murry said there were also volunteers from John Coleman and Wilson elementary schools and Smyrna Middle School at Stewarts Creek for three hours from 9 a.m. to noon.
Everyone was divided into teams to assemble and prepare personal care, food and Avon products for distribution.
More than 880 personal care boxes and 14,960 pounds were prepared by the Stewarts Creek volunteers along with 520 individual food boxes totaling another 13,000 pounds of food were prepared, according to Feed the Children. The boxes will be given to children and families throughout the southeast.
“Makes you feel good when that many people show up,” Murry said.
In the week prior, Stewarts Creek Middle held a Thanksgiving food drive sponsored by the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America club in which they collected more than twice the goal of 2,000 items, having donated 4,101 items to the Smyrna Nourish Food Bank. FCCLA partners with Apex Moving + Storage in its Move for Hunger initiative. Apex also provided all the boxes for shipping, delivered items to Smyrna Nourish Food Bank and provided Amazon gift cards which were awarded to the top three teachers for the most Thanksgiving items.
“I think that resonates with kids and with our adults here,” Murry said. “It proves our culture and our climate that we’ve been building and what we have here at The Creek.”
