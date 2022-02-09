RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An inmate overdosed after she ingested a substance believed to be fentanyl Tuesday at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the substance was allegedly given to her by another inmate after they were waiting to be booked at the detention center. Police say that Beth Hogue, 30, of Nashville, was taken to the detention center from another county to attend a court hearing when it was noticed that she looked overdosed.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Medical staff administered Narcan to Hogue who was transported to the hospital and treated. According to police, a narcotics detective charged inmate Allison Bruce, 30, with the delivery of Schedule I drugs and introduction of contraband into jail after Bruce allegedly supplied the drugs used by Hogue.
“As long as people are willing to hide deadly illicit substances in their body orifices, it makes it extremely difficult to detect and to recover without medical intervention,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said in a statement. “Every measure is being taken to try to prevent this. Our detention employees are very professional, highly skilled, and put forth every effort possible to combat this situation.”
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says that the drugs were hidden inside the suspect’s body. According to Narcotics Detective Sgt. Sedric Fields, detectives reviewed the video from the cell and saw Bruce pull out a small baggie from her body and provide the drugs to Hogue.
Police said that after Hogue overdosed, detention deputies conducted another search on Bruce where they found the suspected drugs hidden on her genital region.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Bruce is being held on a $31,000 bond. A hearing is set for April 28 in General Sessions Court.
