Experts in Rutherford County say this is such a big deal because it's so rare. They can now help EMS in emergencies, find damage from storms and even track down fugitives with the Sheriff's Office.
Mike Curtis manages drones for the county and realized how beneficial these devices are when he used his skills to find an escaped fugitive.
"We don't take flying over people lightly. It was very exciting to see the technology able to work and work well." Curtis says.
Curtis trains employees of the Rutherford County Sheriffs Department and emergency services on how to safely fly these drones, especially when they are flown over people.
"It's designed for safety and being around people," Curtis tells me.
This better equips police to handle situations like the rally downtown last October. They can now follow crime closely, rather than having to stay strictly above buildings. The drones also help to assess storm damage so they can find people who need help.
The government is also using the drones for new ideas. They flew over a 90-acre landfill in Sevierville to see if Rutherford County can do something similar to combat their landfill crisis. The specialized camera is 3D, allowing experts to help developers on a new level.
The drone experts also plan to partner with schools in Rutherford county and MTSU to teach students how to safely fly.
