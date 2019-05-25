NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The WSMV pups, named Lisa Spencer, Joe Dubin and Chris Miller, made their debut at the Bellevue Petco on Saturday.
“Meet the WSMV pups. Lisa Spencer will be available for adoption soon,” said our Lisa Spencer holder her namesake. “I’ve never seen Joe so calm.
“These puppies will be going for a couple of weeks to the second chances program, which is part of Davidson County Sheriff’s Office where they have some of their inmates work with them for a few weeks and teach them all kinds of needed things that puppies need to know before they go to their forever home.”
A foster coordinator for Proverbs 12:10 said another reason you should want to adopt these puppies is they will be ahead of the game when it comes to training after going through the Second Chances Offender Dog program.
“It’s really a blessing to have that program because the puppies that come out of that program are far ahead of other puppies as far as obedience training and basic training,” said Holly Brown, Foster Coordinator, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue. “The inmates usually write letters to adopters about the puppies personalities and what they’ve been working on, and their individual characteristics and traits.”
If you want to adopt Lisa Spencer, Joe Dubin or Chris Miller to be your new best friend, they will be available for adoption in early June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.